Juanita Fay “Omega” Brown Dunaway, 83, of Bogue Chitto, went to be with the Lord on May 5, 2020, at McComb Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in McComb.
A graveside visitation will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday until services at 11 at Montgomery Baptist Church Cemetery in Bogue Chitto, with Bro. Mike McKee officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Juanita was born May 16, 1936, in Bogue Chitto, and was the daughter of Lawrence Whitney Brown and Wilma Lee Brown May.
She was a lifetime member of Montgomery Baptist Church in Lincoln County, where she led a women’s group and was active in the WMU.
She attended Johnston Station School. She loved to cook and enjoyed cooking for others. She also had a passion for sewing and was a great seamstress. She loved to travel with her husband. They traveled together in their motor home for many years around the country. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Malcolm Curtis May; an infant sister, Shirley Jean Brown; a brother, Purvis W. Brown and wife Edith M. Brown; a daughter, Angela Lynn Dunaway McDaniel and husband David E. McDaniel; three grandsons, John Curtis Dunaway, Zachary Lee Dunaway and Justin Lee Rippy; and a grandson-in-law, Eric Wayne Gautreaux.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Leroy Dunaway of Bogue Chitto, currently a resident of the Veterans Home in Collins; two sons, Curtis Lee Dunaway and Pamela Moak Dunaway of Bogue Chitto, and Richard Lane Dunaway and Angela Blalock Dunaway of East Fork; two daughters, Cynthia Dunaway Deer and Lowell Deer of Petal, and Karron Sue Dunaway Rippy and James Rippy of Bogue Chitto; eight grandchildren, Lacey Deer, Tiffany Deer Moore, Dustin Rippy, Bethany Dunaway Wright, Dacia Dunaway Gautreaux, Whitney Dunaway Hastings, Charlotte McDaniel and Cody McDaniel; 18 great-grandchildren, Destinee Gautreaux, Gracie Gautreaux, Rowan Gautreaux, Brodie Dunaway, Kason Hastings, Brelynn Hastings, Jessie Rippy, Julie Rippy, Jack Rippy, Abby Rippy, Karly Jo Rippy, Seth Rippy, Braden Wright, Landon Wright, Corbin Wright, Jada Moore, Cerinity McKenzie and Isabella McDaniel; two great-great-grandchildren, River Gautreaux and Elijah Gautreaux.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Rippy, Jack Rippy, Braden Wright, Brodie Dunaway, Charles Moak, Ellis Moak and Chad Moore.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and nurses of McComb Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, as well as the staff and nurses of St. Luke Hospice.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
