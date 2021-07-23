Celeste Carla Converse, 58, passed away peacefully in her home in Laurel on July 20, 2021.
Visitation is noon Saturday until services at 2 p.m. at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb. Pastor Keith Gayden will officiate.
Celeste was born Feb. 23, 1963, in Beale, Calif. She was the daughter of the late Francis J. Converse and Alice Adair Harville Converse.
She lived in McComb most of her life, where she was raised by her late aunts Margaret Bonney and Minnie Jim Bardwell. She considered both of these ladies as more than just her aunts, they were mothers to her and she loved them dearly.
She also had a grandmother who was very important to her as she grew up, Frances Harrison. She had many loving relatives surrounding her as a child and later as she became a young woman.
Celeste had been employed many years in retail businesses, but her greatest career passion was working at Ellisville State School as a loving caregiver to the disabled residents there. She was dedicated to their best interest and had the utmost respect for them as human beings and took pride in her job. Celeste was also very passionate about her pets, Buddy, an adopted cat, and her little lapdog, D.D.
She had an enormous heart which led to lifelong friendships with many of her neighborhood companions and school classmates. She easily won people over with her smile and hugs, and she was always ready with a kiss when you parted from her. Those will all be greatly missed, especially by her friend of 53 years, Rhonda Temple Gilbert.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret L. Converse; grandparents Mr. and Mrs. T.D. Harville and Loren and Louise Converse; her uncle, Otis Bardwell; and cousin, Otis Ray Bardwell.
Celeste is survived by her son, Cory Blaine McAllister, his fiancé, Bailey Plummer, and her only grandson, Jace Emery McAllister. “Mimi” was so proud to be his grandmother! She is also survived by a sister, Lori Kerr, and a brother, Talbert West, both from Florida. Celeste had a special relationship with her cousin, Bobby Bardwell, and referred to him as her brother all of her life. He was there for her as a friend and a great source of strength over the last few years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the scholarship fund established by her graduating high school class. Checks should be clearly designated for the scholarship fund and made out to MHS Class of 1981, P.O. Box 947, Summit, MS 39666.
