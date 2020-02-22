Mary Lee Gill died peacefully at her residence on Feb. 20, 2020. Mary Lee was a well-respected member of the East Fork community and loved by many.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. Sunday until 8 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb, and continue at 9 a.m. Monday at East Fork Baptist Church until services at 11. Bro. Kent Campbell, Bro. Alton Foster, Bro. Larry Cockerham and Bro. Talmedge Smith will officiate. Burial will be in East Fork Cemetery.
She was a social worker for the state of Mississippi for more than 30 years working to help children and families in need. After retiring from the state, she continued her work as a social worker in the private sector. She was an active member of East Fork Baptist Church. She loved her church family and served in the children’s ministry as a Sunday School teacher, leader of Mission Friends and in Vacation Bible School.
Mary Lee was born in McComb on Sept. 15, 1945. She was the daughter of the late Hubert and Mae D Campbell. She was a lifelong member of the East Fork community.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bobby Gill; and her brother-in-law, Bill Sharp.
She is survived by her daughter, Dana Clark Fendlason and her husband Damon of Ponchatoula, La.; a son, Scott Clark and his wife Emily of Decatur; a nephew and niece, Cam Sharp and his wife Danielle, and Kellee Smith and her husband Neal, all of East Fork; and a close family friend, Johnny Wayne Burns of Collins, all of whom she thought of as her own children; her devoted sister, Peggy Sharp of East Fork; her grandchildren, Zachary Fendlason and Peyton Fendlason of Ponchatoula and Avery Grace Clark of Decatur; and her great nieces whom she loved as her own grandchildren, Kellcee Smith, Skye Sharp, Ashleigh Reed Sharp, and Paisley Sharp, all of East Fork.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the East Fork Baptist Church Children’s Fund, 4505 North Greensburg Road, Smithdale, MS 39664.
