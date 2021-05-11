Wayne L. Johnson., 77, of Summit died May 9, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
A memorial visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb.
Wayne was born April 11, 1944, in Sioux Falls, S.D. He was the son of the late John LeRoy and Marjorie St. Claire Johnson.
Wayne was a retired certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) who worked over 40 years at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center delivering many of McCombs babies. He was a member of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era and was of the Lutheran faith.
He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed gardening, music and especially traveling and seeing a lot of our nation’s parks. He was truly one of the very special people to walk this earth.
Those that knew him and those who only met him briefly knew him as a friend. He had a soul that only had love in his heart. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one aunt, Margaret Hinsley.
He is survived by his wife of 33 happy years, Pamela Reeves “Pam” Johnson; three sons, Wayne “LeLand” Johnson Jr. (Judy), Jason “Benji” Roberts (Melissa) and Jeremy Roberts (Erin); one daughter, Hannah Becker (Tate); one brother, John Johnson (Linda); five grandchildren, Alex, Benny, Alivia, Elizabeth and Leah, with one more grandchild on the way.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at donors@stjude.org; National Park Service Accounting Operations Center c/o RDMT Deposits, 13461 Sunrise Valley Drive, Herndon, VA 20171; or New Orleans Audubon Zoo at Give@ AudubonInstitute.org
To share condolences please go to www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.