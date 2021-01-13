Bertha A. Weathersby, 62, of Gloster, died Jan. 9, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Big Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Gloster. The Rev. Clennard Ross will officiate. Anderson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Weathersby was born Aug. 3, 1958, in Gloster.
She is survived by her husband, Rudolf Weathersby Sr.; one son, Rudolf Weathersby Jr.; two daughters, Lakil and Kimberly Weathersby; one grandchild; one brother, Hollis Bates Jr.; six sisters, Dorothy Turner of Woodville, Yvonne Sibley of McComb, Sadie Bates of Centreville, Aline Walker, Earnestine Caston and Christine Anderson, all of Gloster; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
