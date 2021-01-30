Avenell Richardson Westbrook, 74, of McComb died Jan. 20, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home. Burial is in Pike Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Westbrook was born Nov. 22, 1946, in Wisconsin to the late Charles D. and Viola Haney Westbrook.
She was a funeral director and co-owner of Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home, as well as a technical writer and independent consultant.
She was a graduate of Burglund High School and Southern University of Baton Rouge. She was a member of Flowery Mount Baptist Church as well as Georgia Westbrook Federated Club, AKA Sorority Inc. and other organizations.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jacqueline Westbrook; and brother-in-law, Otis J. Taylor.
Survivors include one sister, Joyce Taylor; two nieces, two nephews; a godsister, Elizabeth Brown Jackson; a special friend, Jackie Martin; and a host of other special relatives and friends.
