Neil Machowski Sr.

Neil C. Machowski Sr., 76, passed from this life on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Merit Health Central in Jackson.
Graveside services are 3 p.m. Wednesday in the McCullough Family Cemetery in Pricedale with Dr. David Millican officiating. Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Machowski was born on June 22, 1943, in Winsted, Conn., to Joseph and Bernice Tatro Machowski.
He was of the Baptist faith; was a retired tool and die maker from Hamilton/Sunstrand of United Technology Corp. and enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.
He was a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joseph, Stephen and Gary Machowski; and grandchildren, Angela and Ricky Lagassie and Kimberly Piercy.
Survivors are his wife of 44 years, Eva “Polly” Machowski; children, Neil Machowski Jr. of Madison, Dawn Oliveri and husband George of Phillips, Maine, and Tammy Piercy and husband Frank of Terryville, Conn.; grandchildren, Adam, Chance and Cailyn Lagassie, Doug, Emily, Nathan, Benjamin and Damien Piercy, and Jayden Machowski; great-grandson, Archivold Pease; and a host of family and friends.
Share condolences at www.sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.