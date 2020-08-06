Amanda Marjorie McCurley Kent, 86, went to get her angel wings due to natural causes on Aug. 4, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Hospital in McComb.
A family gathering will be Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster from 1:30 p.m. until services at 2, officiated by Mike Havard. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Day Cemetery near Crosby.
She enjoyed gardening, knitting, farm life, animals, and she always had a wit about her. She was also passionate about her faith in Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Kent; her parents, John and Bernice McCurley; and her brother, John Wesley McCurley.
She is survived by her sisters, Marie Toler and husband Charlie, Vivian Pedigo, and Ann Bruce and husband Wesley; and many nieces and nephews. She will always be remembered in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
