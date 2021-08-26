James E. Patterson, 87, of McComb passed away Aug. 17, 2021, at his son’s residence.
Services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Gennie E. Sherrif officiating. Peoples Undertaking Co. is handling arrangements.
Mr. Patterson was born April 11, 1934 to Quida Patterson and Otis Patterson.
He was a carpenter and gardener. He attended St. Peter’s Pentecostal Church.
Mr. Patterson was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Anna Mae Miller, Lillie Mae Smith, Louise Caston and Johnnie Mildred Godbow; one brother, Walter Lee Magee; his daughters, Connie and Cheryl Patterson; and one son, Paul Patterson.
He leaves to cherish his memories his sons, Major and Percy Patterson of Gary, Ind., James Patterson Jr. of Liberty, Darrel Patterson of California, Roger Patterson of Sacramento, Calif.. Jamie (La’Rico) Martin of Summit, Boyd Webber of McComb and Keith Webber of Magnolia; 32 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
