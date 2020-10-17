Dr. Fulton C. Sneed Jr., D.D.S., passed away at the age of 94 on Sept. 30, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was a native of Osyka and a resident of Slidell, La.
Dr. Sneed proudly served in the U.S. Army as a dental officer, where he received the Army Occupation Medal. Dr. Sneed will be remembered for his 50+ years of dental practice in Kentwood, LA. He was recognized for his outstanding dental work and years of service by the American Dental Association, and the Mississippi and Louisiana Dental Associations. Upon retirement, Dr. Sneed became an avid gardener and loved growing vegetables.
Dr. Sneed was a kind, loving, and generous man and will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Velma Sneed and Dr. Fulton C. Sneed Sr., of Osyka; his brother, Dr. Gary A. Sneed of Osyka; and his cousin Karin Cornerly of Hattiesburg.
Dr. Sneed is survived by his beloved companion of 25 years, Ruth Mengel Guder; his cousins, Dr. Donald Cornerly of Hattiesburg and Petey McElveen of Osyka; a sister-in-law, Mrs. Gary A. Sneed of Alexandria, La.; and stepson Bobby Brown of Tennessee.
Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com
