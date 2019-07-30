James “Billy” William Sasser Jr., 67, of Bogue Chitto, lost a long battle to cancer, surrounded by his close family, on July 27, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation was 5 to 8 Monday at Riverwood Family Funeral Services. Graveside services are 10 a.m. today, in Bogue Chitto City Cemetery.
He was born Dec. 29, 1951.
He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Bogue Chitto Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ivy Jo Blackwell; grandfather, Vivian A. “Pistol” Sasser; grandmother, Dorothy Sasser; brother, Timothy Sasser; uncles, and Bobby Sasser, Paul Sasser and Ray Sasser.
Those left to cherish his memory are his father, James “Billy” W. Sasser Sr.; stepmother, Charlene Sasser; daughters, Natalie Grimes, Amber Thomas and Ginger Sasser; brother, Michael Sasser and wife Sharon Sasser and their children, Anna Windmiller and Michael Sasser, the late Timothy Sasser and his wife Kitty Sasser and their children Ashley Gray and Hali Reed; sister, Rhonda Lynn Barfuss and her son, Christopher Lamb; five grandchildren, Bryson Lambert, Kylie Grimes, Brandon Thomas, Loren Thomas and Miles Oakley McPhail; aunt, Dorothy Milling, the friends and family of Amite County Poles and Piling.
The family would like top thank the staff of Hospice Compassus, the Veterans Administration staff, Jennifer Frost, nurses Jill and Buddy, the DME Medical Supplies staff and Bogue Chitto Baptist Church.
