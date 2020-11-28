Arthur “Sugar Ray” Hammond, 53, of Tylertown died Nov. 7, 2020, in McComb.
Born Feb. 20, 1967, in New Orleans, he was the son of A.J. Hammond, and Earnestine Hammond Webb.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday at Southwest Event Center, 29 Highway 48, Tylertown, with Apostle Michael G. Hammond officiating.
All in attendance must wear masks, practice social distancing and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Attendance will be limited according to the seating capacity of the Events Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.