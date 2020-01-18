Omar Walker, 46, of Madison died Jan. 12, 2020, in Lincoln County.
Memorial services are 4 to 6 p.m. today at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home of McComb.
Mr. Walker was born Nov. 12, 1973, in Iowa. He was the son of Deborah Walker and Suane Huff.
He was a 1992 graduate of McComb High School. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his mother, Deborah Ann Walker; father, Suane (Gail) Huff; one daughter, Jona Terrell Koecher; three sisters, Andrea Huff, Alisha Huff and Ariana Huff (Alex Conerly); one brother, Andrew Huff; an uncle, Joe (Yvonne) Walker Jr.; a niece, Deanna Mathews; a devoted girlfriend, Lori Morrison; and a host of other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.