Ronny C. Schertler, 67, of McComb passed from this life Aug. 9, 2021, at his sister’s residence in McComb.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday at St. Andrew’s Activity Center, 201 Main St., McComb. Dress comfortably. Everyone who knew and loves him is welcome. Sharkey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Ronny was born in Guymon, Okla., on May 16, 1954. He was the son of Bobby Schertler and Dee Cooksey Schertler.
He loved to have a good time. He was always the life of the party, whether it was hanging out at the office, riding his motorcycle or trying for the hole-in-one at the golf course. You could always look to him to have a smile on his face and to put a smile on yours.
For the woman who loved him for so long he would want to say “IAW” and for everyone who knew him he would say, “Peace!”
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his daughter, Candy Mitcham and Jerrod of Anacoco, La.; three brothers, Roby Schertler of Oklahoma City, Okla., Randy Schertler of Andalusia, Ala., and Rocky Schertler and Kayleen of Red Level, Ala.; one sister, Debbie Collins and Rickey of McComb; two grandsons, Grady Mitcham and Jaren Mitcham of Anacoco; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Luke Hospice.
