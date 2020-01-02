Mary Lanelle “Nell” Smith Ward passed peacefully into the next chapter of her life on Dec. 24, 2019. She was with family members at home with Tennessee Ernie Ford singing her favorite gospel hymns as she transitioned.
Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland and continue noon Friday at Briarwood United Methodist Church in Jackson until services there at 1 p.m.
She was born Dec. 5, 1925, in Columbia, the daughter of Cournel Radford Smith and Vera Mae Dixon Smith Jones.
Nell was reared in McComb, where she was active in high school basketball and choir, editor of the high school newspaper and homecoming queen. She graduated as the valedictorian of Fernwood High School and president of the senior class, all achieved while assisting her mother in the country grocery store her father had established and helping with her younger siblings.
She found love of God and the church early in life and loved to sing in the choir. She never met a stranger and was kind and generous to a fault. Nell was a humble and considerate person and had a kind word for everyone.
She graduated from Millsaps College, where she majored in psychology. While attending Millsaps, she met and married fellow student and the love of her life, George Lafayette Ward Jr. Nell and George later graduated from the Dale Carnegie program.
Nell was employed as a legal secretary for Eugene Caldwell, Satterfield Shell and Locke D. Barkley law firms among others, and was a highly regarded professional. She also worked as a church secretary and later as the administrative assistant to a surgeon.
Nell and her family attended St. Luke’s, Alta Woods, Epworth and Briarwood United Methodist churches. She was a devoted choir member, loved her women’s circle meetings and the fellowship of Sunday School.
As a longtime Avon products representative, Nell spread her joy in life.
Nell was predeceased by her parents; husband; brothers, Millard and Paul Smith; sister, Joyce Smith Holloway; and sister-in-law, Alice Corkern Smith.
She is survived by her sister, Helen Smith Wells of Mobile, Ala.; son, George Timothy “Tim” Ward Sr. (Cap) of Jackson; daughter, Mary Jacquelyn “Jaci” Ward Richardson, Ph.D. (John V.) of Brentwood, Tenn.; grandsons, George T. Ward Jr. of Jackson, John D. Richardson (Kelly) of Nashville, Tenn., Michael V. Richardson of Owings Mill, Md., Chris Hill (Brie Robinson); granddaughter, Josie Furr Doyle (James) of Page, Ariz.; four great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren, primarily in Page, Ariz.
Memorial contributions may be made to Briarwood United Methodist Church or Millsaps College, both located in Jackson.
