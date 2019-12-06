James Thurman Price, 39, of McComb, passed away Dec. 3, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Saturday until memorial services at 3 at Sharkey Funeral Home, 1023 Old Brookhaven Road, Summit, with Dr. Dave Hartson officiating.
Mr. Price was born May 9, 1980, in McComb. He was the son of John P. Price and Pamela Thurman Triay.
A graduate of McComb High School, Mr. Price continued his education at Mississippi College, where he received his bachelor’s degree, and furthered his education at Alcorn State University, where he received his master’s degree in special education.
He was employed with the McComb School District. He was a member of First Baptist Church in McComb. He was a member of McComb City Lodge No. 382 F&AM where he was Past Master.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, John P. and Patsy Price of McComb; his mother and stepfather, Pam and Bill Triay of Progress and New Orleans; two daughters, Savannah Yzelle Price and Anna Katherine Price of Wesson; one brother, Phillip Price and his wife Charlotte of McComb; and a half-brother, Nelson Williams of Florida.
