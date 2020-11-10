James E. Felder, 97, of Summit, passed away Nov. 6, 2020, at Aston Court in McComb.
A graveside service is 10 a.m. today in the Felders Campground Cemetery, Summit, with Dr. David Millican officiating. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
James was born in Pike County on Dec. 6, 1922. He was the son of the late Julius and Myrtis Boyd Felder.
James was a co-owner along with his wife Ethel of Felders Fashion in Summit. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II and was a member of Felders United Methodist Church on Campground Circle, Summit. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Ethel B. Felder.
He is survived by one son, James Gary Felder and wife Dayle of Summit; three grandchildren, Chris, Darren and Sandy; five great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Emily B. Carlisle and husband Howard of Clinton; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Hospice Compassus and the staff at Aston Court.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Compassus, 119 W. Presley Blvd., McComb, MS 39648.
Please wear a mask if you plan to attend services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.