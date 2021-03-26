Bill Burton Kinabrew, 87, of Irvington, Ala., passed away at his home on March 22, 2021. He looked forward to going to Heaven and being reunited with love ones.
Graveside service is noon Saturday at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb.
Mr. Kinabrew was born Feb. 9, 1934, to Hilda Newman and Charles Lewis Kinabrew.
He served in the Navy for four years before getting his engineering degree from Mississippi State University. He worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for most of his career.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Kinabrew; two children, Karin Jones and Melissa Adkinson (Bill); and two grandsons, Jared and Nick Moreno.
