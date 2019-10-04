Elnora Taylor, 73, of New Orleans and a native of Tylertown, died Sept. 27, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday until services at 10 at James Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, New Orleans. The Rev. Herman Brown will officiate. Burial will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Lenard Family Cemetery in Walthall County. Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel of Tylertown is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Taylor was born Dec. 6, 1945, in Walthall County.
Share condolences at www.craftfuneralhome.org.
