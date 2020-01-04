Deborah Lynn Bradberry, 63, of Summit, passed away Jan. 2, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is noon Sunday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home until graveside services at 2 p.m. at Hollywood Cemetery. Dr. David Millican will officiate.
Mrs. Bradberry was born Feb. 2, 1956, in McComb, to the late Oliver and Audrey Wolbrecht Quin.
She was a retired LPN who worked at many nursing homes during her career. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. She loved cats, taking in strays and taking care of them. She was a loving wife and mother who will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving Mrs. Bradberry is her loving husband, Tony Bradberry; two sons, Joshua Bradberry and Todd Bradberry (Robin); two brothers, Samuel Quin and James Quin; two sisters, Dawn Brumfield (Mark) and Rosemary Holmes; with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers will be Terry Pigott, Marlin Bass, Mike McCaskill, Louis Guy Hudson, Samuel Quin and James Quin.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mrs. Bradberry’s name to PALS, 1071 Mary’s Drive, McComb, MS 39648.
