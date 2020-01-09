Ruth Otte McIntosh, 83, of McComb, passed away Jan. 7, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday until services at 1 p.m. at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. The Rev. Rick E. Kennedy and the Rev. Trey Hess will officiate, and burial will be at Hollywood Cemetery.
Mrs. McIntosh was born Oct. 1, 1936, in Brook-haven, to the late Harry Clifford and Janie Lewis Otte.
Mrs. McIntosh was a retired bookkeeper with Southwest Surgical Services as well as an active member of New Heights Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, needlework, scrapbooking, reading and helping in the church library. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Preceding Mrs. McIntosh in death are her parents; her husband, William F. “Billy” McIntosh Jr.; one brother, Fred Otte; and one great-granddaughter, Mallory Rose.
Surviving her are one son, Fred Killingsworth (Terry) of McComb; three daughters, Betty Terrell (Jeff) of McComb, Sherry Loba of Long Beach and Suzonne Maglone (Joel) of Slaughter, La.; one stepson, Bill McIntosh (Christi) of Brandon; five grandchildren, Josh Killingsworth, Hank Channell (Jessica), Nicole Duncan, Lance Maglone (Dawn) and Brady Maglone; one step-grandchild, Brad McIntosh; and great-grandchildren, Dakota, Lane, Cailynn, Lizzy, Shelbi, Fisher, Asher, Blain, Paisleigh, Brenlee, Aiden, Addie, Rylee and Joel.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Wells, Justin Fuller, Danny McAnally, Lane Ball, Jerry Moore and Ricky Ivey.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Heights Baptist Church Building Fund or The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Mississippi Chapter, 405 Fontaine Place, Suite 103, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
