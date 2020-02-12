Donald Ray Allred Sr., 73, of Bogue Chitto, passed away Feb. 9, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home until services at 2. Dr. David Millican will officiate. Burial will be in Montgomery Cemetery in Lincoln County.
Mr. Allred was born Aug. 10, 1946, in McComb, to Zack Allred and Pluma Brown Allred.
He served in the United States Army. He worked for many years as a truck driver. Mr. Allred loved to assist in helping with the building up and restoring of churches.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Louise Allred; a son, Donald Ray Allred Jr.; two brothers, Charles Allred and Hewlin Allred; and a sister, Janella McManus.
He is survived by his son, Michael Allred and fiancee Jennifer Hudrick of Wallingford, Pa.; a daughter, Cherie Allred of Chillicothe, Ill.; three sisters, Elaine Wells Corkern, Rose Carolyn Bowden and Bonnie Sue Wall; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Allred; grandchildren, Brittany Collins, Brodie Watson, Brandon Arcomone, Elizabeth Allred, Alexandra Allred, Madison Allred and Michael Allred; along with numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
