Sherry Fortenberry, 72, of Magnolia, died at her residence on Feb. 9, 2021.
Services are 2 p.m. Friday at Bluff Springs Baptist Church. The Rev. John Alexander will officiate. Burial will be in Bluff Springs Cemetery with Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Fortenberry was born March 23, 1948, in Vicksburg. She was the daughter of the late Bennett Woodrow Bass and Minnie Wolfe Bass Boyd.
She was a homemaker and a lifelong Sunday school teacher at Bluff Springs Baptist Church, where she was a faithful member. She also enjoyed gardening, doing yard work and taking care of her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Rudy Boyd; her husband of 50 wonderful years, M.L. Fortenberry; two brothers, Woody and Gerry Bass; a stepbrother, Robert Boyd; and a sister-in-law, Tommye Bass.
Mrs. Fortenberry is survived by three sons, Mel Fortenberry and wife Christy, Todd Fortenberry of Magnolia and Troy Fortenberry and wife Lori of McComb; a sister, Ginger Kavanay of Lake Charles, La.; a sister-in-law, Brenda Bass of McComb; a step-brother, Barry Boyd of McComb; and seven grandchildren, Austin, Autumn, Bryce, Emily, Shelby, Chase and Alana.
Pallbearers will be Lee Fortenberry, Neal Bass, Austin Fortenberry, Bryce Fortenberry, Clay Barrett and Eric Bass.
Honorary pallbearer will be Chase Fortenberry.
