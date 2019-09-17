Marjorie Alcorn, 85, of Liberty, passed away Sept. 16, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation is 5 to 8 tonight and 10 a.m. Wednesday until services at 11 at Brown Funeral Home in Liberty. Burial will follow at Zion Hill Cemetery. Bro. Blaine Stafford and Bro. Ellis Hollingsworth will officiate.
Mrs. Alcorn was born Dec. 19, 1933, in Amite County, the daughter of Earl B. Stokes and Doris Huff.
She was a retired bookkeeper.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepson, Joe Ray Alcorn; daughter, Sharon Rose Hanberry; and two brothers, Earl Wayne Stokes and Jackie Merle Stokes.
She is survived by her husband, Alfred Alcorn; two daughters, Tammy Waren and Terry Alcorn; two sons, Timothy Fred Hanberry and Anthony Charles Hanberry; two stepdaughters, Penny Stutts and Nancy Glick; four grandchildren, Taylor Jackson, Chelsea Waren, Hillary McKay and Harley McKay; five step-grandchildren, Kate Stutts, Krissy Stutts, Tisha Pitre, Jessica Billiot and Rae Ann Billiot; five great-grandchildren, Devin Hanberry, Elijah Singleton, Adriayonna Jackson, Elodie McKay and Caleb Billiot; one brother, Roger Gail Stokes; and two sisters, Judy Herring and Jeanette Stokes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.