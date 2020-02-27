Lentie Emmerette Garner, 84, of Brookhaven died Feb. 19, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven.
Visitation is 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at Williams Mortuary in Brookhaven. Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Alexander Junior High School in Brookhaven. Burial will be in the Friendship Church Cemetery, Brookhaven.
She was born Dec. 21, 1935, the daughter of Claude and Wilma Stovall Patterson.
