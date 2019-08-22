The Rev. Marcus Green Sr., 74, of Tylertown, died Aug. 16, 2019, at Walthall County General Hospital in Tylertown.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. Visitation continues 1 p.m. Sunday at Magee’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Magee’s Creek School Road, Tylertown, until services at 2 p.m. with the pastor, Dr. George Coney, officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Washington Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Rev. Green was born July 17, 1945, in Walthall County. He was the son of the late J.C. Green and the late Reddie Mae Williams Green.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.