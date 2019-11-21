Benjamin Rodgers, 74, of Liberty, died Nov. 17, 2019, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Young’s Funeral Home, Summit. Visitation continues 10 a.m. Saturday at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church until services at 11 with the Rev. Ronald Stokes officiating and burial in the church cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.