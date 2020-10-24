Mary Marjorie Parsons, 63, of McComb, passed from this life Oct. 22, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Monday until memorial services at 11 at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit with Pastor Dusty Davis officiating.
Ms. Margie was born in New Orleans on Sept. 21, 1957, and was the daughter of Cedric Parsons and Mary Ellzey Godfrey Parsons.
She was a member of The Well in McComb where she served in the children’s ministry and the intercessory prayer group. As a young adult, she was also a part of a singing group called The Gospel Melodies at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Magnolia. She had a passion to teach children’s Sunday school at every church she attended in the area and had a love for young people.
She was an active member in her community and had a heart to serve others. Through her career at multiple pharmacies in Pike County, she created and operated a breast cancer support group that impacted countless people within the community. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Melanie Smith.
She is survived by two sons, Noah Case of McComb and Nathan Case of North Kingstown, R.I.; one daughter, Natalie Carr of McComb; two brothers, Cedric Parsons and Patsy of Houston, Texas, and Stanley McKnight and Vicki of Byram; one sister, Kay Hinton and Richard of Houston; five grandchildren, Sierra Case, Mary Brinley Case, Emily Case, Lauren Carr and Caroline Carr; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
