Rosetta Dion, 54, of Magnolia died Nov. 11, 2020, at her home.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Craft Funeral Home of McComb. Graveside services at Pike Memorial Gardenfor family only will be officiated by Minister Mickell Conerly. The family will hold a celebration of life memorial at 2:15 p.m. at the Southwest Event Center in Tylertown, where attendees are asked to wear purple or blues, and masks will be required.
She was born Sept. 23, 1966, in New Orleans.
