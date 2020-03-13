Jacqueline Carpenter, 71, of Summit, died March 9, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Craft Funeral Home, McComb. Services are 11 a.m. Monday at Craft with Elder Kenneth Haynes officiating. Burial will be in Pike Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Carpenter was born Oct. 5, 1948, in Pike County.
Share condolences at www.craftfuneralhome.org.
