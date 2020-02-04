Kathryn Spears Dunaway, 78, of Natchez, died Feb. 2, 2020, in Natchez.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Wednesday until services at 11 at Laird Funeral Home Chapel, Natchez, with the Rev. Rajesh Behara officiating. Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. Saturday at Elijah Justin Roberts Cemetery in Osyka.
Mrs. Dunaway was born March 15, 1941, in Independence, La., the daughter of Major Pernell Spears and Bessie Mae Chandler Spears.
She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. She retired from nursing as a registered nurse after working at the Mississippi State Hospital, Methodist/CMMC, St. Dominic’s and the VA in Jackson.
Mrs. Dunaway was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Elizabeth McGaughey, Elise Beatrice Nobles and Mary Pauline “Polly” Spears; and one brother, Jackie Spears.
Survivors include her son, Gary Christopher Dunaway and wife Amy of Natchez; daughter, Cheryl Nicole “Nicki” Dunaway of Vicksburg; son, Russell Spears Dunaway and wife Mary of Brandon; grandsons, Kyle Winfred Dunaway and wife Marcy of St. Francisville, La., Christopher Elias Dunaway of Brandon, Daniel Alan Dunaway of Gautier and Chandler Elijah Dunaway of Brandon; granddaughter, Hannah Kathryn Dunaway of Vicksburg; great-grandsons, Barrett Kade Dunaway, Cohen James Dunaway and Decker Lee Dunaway, all of St. Francisville; and beloved dog Fifi.
Pallbearers will be Kyle W. Dunaway, Christopher E. Dunaway, Daniel A. Dunaway, Chandler E. Dunaway and Sam Cox.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to two charities dear to her heart, Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital after her granddaughter Hannah Dunaway was a patient there, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital after her grandson Kyle Dunaway was a patient there.
