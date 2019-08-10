Dr. James B. “Jim” Alford, 67, peacefully met his Lord on Aug. 6, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi.
Visitation is noon Saturday until services at 2 p.m. at Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues Funeral Home, Tupelo, with Rev. Greg Herndon officiating and Dr. Stephen Dollar assisting, and 2 p.m. Sunday until service at 3 at Greenlaw Baptist Church in Kentwood, La., with Rev. Tony Mullins officiating. Both services will include military honors. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Kentwood.
He was born in Kentwood on Nov. 8, 1951, to Jessie B. and Mildred Claire Cutrer Alford. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Charleston Southern University while serving in the U.S.Air Force. Soon after, he was called to ministry and to attend seminary. He then received both his Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He pastored churches in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida. He retired in 2014 from teaching Bible courses at Itawamba Community College. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and pastor. He loved spending time with family, especially his five granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his childhood sweetheart and wife of 49 years, Judy Alford of Tupelo; a daughter, Misty Alford Combs and her husband, Marty of Saltillo; son, Chad Alford and his wife, Jennifer of Brandon; five granddaughters, Katy Combs, Anna Combs, Hannah Alford, Mikayla Alford and Autumn Alford; two brothers, Harrell Alford and his wife Janet and Sam Alford and his wife Kay, all of Kentwood; a sister-in-law, Estelle Crump of Vidor, Texas; brother-in-law, Kenneth Sanders and his wife Aleisa of Vidor, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mike Bass, Robbie Bounds, Barry Johnson, Jordan Stewart, Kelly Stewart, and Tommy Wiggins.
The service in Tupelo will be live-streamed and recorded for those who are not able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to Valley Grove Baptist Church, 3282 Kings Highway, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
