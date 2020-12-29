Phillip Earl Marbury, 80, of McComb, passed away Dec. 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Services were 2 p.m. Sunday at New Life Apostolic Church in Summit. The Revs. Kenneth Patten, Jerry Terrell and Josh Hoss officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery under the direction of Hartman-Jones Funeral Home.
Mr. Marbury was born Jan. 7, 1940, in Jayess, the son of Johnny and Rosa Reed Marbury.
He was a retired electrician and worked for Fernwood industries until it closed. He retired from Weyerhaeuser in Magnolia. He loved working in his garden. His passions were reading his Bible, in which he has read in its entirety numerous times, and having prayer in the church prayer room, where he has spent countless hours. He was a faithful devoted member of New Life Apostolic Church in Summit.
He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and a sister.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Bessie Fuller Marbury of McComb; two sons, David Earl Marbury and his wife Lee, and Phillip Daniel Marbury and his wife Alisha, all of Bogue Chitto; a daughter, Dixie Darlene Moak of McComb; seven grandchildren, Caleb, Hannah, Eli, Sarah and Emma Marbury, Brittany Phenald and her husband Blane, and JoAnna Moak; and numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Mark Woitel, Kendall Patten, Mark Rutland, Landon Melton, Eric Melton, Chris Bailey, Preston Wallace and Waylon Phenald. Honorary pallbearers were Pete McDaniel and Dudley Kees.
