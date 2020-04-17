The Rev. James E. Miller, 78, of McComb died April 14, 2020, at his residence.
Walk-through visitation is 6 to 7 p.m. today at Young’s Funeral Home, Summit. Services are noon Saturday at Terry’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Gordon officiating. Burial will be in Terry’s Creek Cemetery.
Rev. Miller was born March 5, 1942, in Magnolia to April and Prentiss Miller.
He was a retired pastor. He pastored Lone Star M.B. Church for 27 years and served as associate minister at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church for one year.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and three sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Robbie; three children, Jamie (Diana), LeShannon and Zaneta (Julian); three grandchildren; one brother, Otis Scott; one sister, Erma (Robert) Stevenson; a special god-daughter, Valarie Coleman; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Scott, Rodrick Grady, Kevin Grady, Kedric Carter, Ralph Coleman and Bradley Dobbs.
