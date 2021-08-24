Baby Kaleb Josiah Mendoza died at Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, Tenn., on Aug. 13, 2021.
Services for Baby Josiah Mendoza, son of Gaspar and Kendra Mendoza were Monday at Dexter Pentecostal Church with Rev. Jerry Terrel officiating. Burial will be in the Duncan Family Cemetery in Mount Hermon, La.
Pallbearers are Kendall Mendoza, Malachi Womack, the Rev. Bob Lilly, and the Rev. Ivory Disotell.
Hartman Hughes Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Share condolences at www.hartmanhughesfuneralhome.com
