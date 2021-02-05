Daniel “Dan” Melvin Wells, 79, of Magnolia went to be with his beloved Savior Jan. 26, 2021, at Baton Rouge General Hospital in Baton Rouge.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Unity Baptist Church. Bro. David Whitehead and Bro Randy Dunn will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Dan was born in Amite County on Feb. 3, 1941, to the late William H. Wells and Irma H. Wells.
He was known as a practical jokester, a devoted husband and loyal friend who loved his church and church family. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and riding his ATV. Most of all he loved his Savior, Jesus Christ. One of Dan’s favorite sayings was, “If we meet and you forget me you have lost nothing, but if you meet Jesus Christ and forget Him, you have lost everything.”
Mr. Wells was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Gladys Byrd; and a brother, Willie B. Wells.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Elsie K. Wells of Magnolia; two daughters, Pam Etter (Bob) of Baton Rouge and Danette Wells of Magnolia; three grandchildren, Kristin Rossi (Jonathan) of Baton Rouge, Tyler Cheramie (Nicole) of Magee and Jacob Etter of Baton Rouge; a sister, Norma Jane Morgan; and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Pallbearers will be Bob Etter, Jacob Etter, Tyler Cheramie, Chris Cheramie, Jonathan Rossi and Ricky Wells.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Dan Wells can be made to the Unity Baptist Church cemetery fund.
