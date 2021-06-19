Mell Craft Sr., 89, of New Orleans, formerly of Mccomb, departed this earthly life and entered into eternal life, on June 5, 2021, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans following a brief illness.
Visitation is 9 a.m. today at Professional Funeral Services in New Orleans until services there at 10. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Dinah No. 1 Cemetery in McComb with Elder Mikell Craft officiating. Craft Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Social distancing and mask wearing are encouraged.
He was born March 23 1932, to Adelia and Malilkah Craft in McComb in the Whitestown community.
