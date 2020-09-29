Joyce Bell Rayborn, 81, of Jayess, passed from this life Sept. 26, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
A graveside visitation will be held 10 a.m. today until service at 11 at Enon Cemetery in Walthall County with Bro. David Hedden and Bro. Ben Boyd officiating. Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Joyce was born in Walthall County on Jan. 9, 1940, and was the daughter of Herman Cothern and Texie Wallace Cothern Sergent.
She was a talented and unique person. She enjoyed painting and making others crafty letters from the newspaper and magazines for birthdays and special occasions. She was a lifetime member of Enon Baptist Church and loved her Sunday school class and church family.
She had a wonderful sense of humor and made life fun with anything. She always said laughter is the best medicine.
She loved her family and cherished each moment spent with them. She enjoyed simple living and wasn’t much of a traveler, so she put her time into making her house a home. She loved working outdoors, especially cutting grass. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her grand-animals, Jessie and Cash.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50-plus years, Larry Hal Rayborn; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Percy Rayborn and Willene Rayborn O’Quin; and two brothers-in-law, Lloyd Dickerson and Jerry Wallace.
She is survived by her daughter, Stacy Rayborn of Enon; one brother, Welton Cothern and Mearl of Brookhaven; one sister, Judy Dickerson Wallace of McComb; one special, precious, lifelong friend, Ann Campbell of Enon; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Calvin McEwen, Justin Hawn, Ricky Young, Jerry Boyd, Terry Boyd and Josh Boyd.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.