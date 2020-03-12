Annie P. Christopher, 80, of Columbia, died March 6, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at Friendship Baptist Church in Columbia. Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at the church with the Rev. Timothy Magee officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel of Tylertown is handling arrangements.
Ms. Christopher was born April 28, 1939, in Marion County.
