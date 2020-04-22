Reginald Thomas, a loving brother and uncle, passed away April 18, 2020, a little after 9 p.m. He was 72, a resident of Prairieville, La., and a native of Gloster.
Due to current restrictions with COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held today at Roseland Cemetery, Gloster, for the immediate family only. Brown Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Thomas was born Dec. 28, 1947, the son of George and Margie McCallister Thomas. Matthew 18:4-5, “Whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. And whoever receives one child such as this in my name receives me.”
Reggie had a love for babies, a love he freely gave. He loved attending church and holding little ones, especially girls. This truly was his witness to Christ’s everlasting love. He may not have been able to verbalize his love, but he surely lived it in his offering of love to Christ’s little ones which brought him great joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Margie McCallister Thomas; brothers and sisters-in-law, David Lee and Fay Thomas, and George “Red” and Marie Thomas; sisters and brother-in-law, Yvonne and Eddie Davis, and Margie Lynn Biggs; a niece, Crystal Lynn; and a nephew, James Eric Thomas.
Mr. Thomas is survived by one sister and five brothers, Katherine and Irvin Davis of St. Amant, La., Joe and Wanda Thomas of Gloster, Herbert and Darlene Thomas of Prairieville, Ross and Theresa Thomas of Centreville, James and Darlene Thomas of Prairieville, and Mike and Myra Thomas of Prairieville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
We are asking if you have pictures of Reggie with your little ones that you post them on Facebook in his memory as a witness of his love. The family wishes to thank all who have loved, cared and prayed for Reggie over the years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.