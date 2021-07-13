Ronald G. Smith., 82 , of McComb passed away July 10, 2021, at Walthall General Hospital in Tylertown.
Visitation is 9 a.m. today till service at 11 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Bros. Billy Joe Deer and Mike Harrigill will officiate and burial will be in the Moak’s Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Summit.
Ronald was born Oct. 17, 1938, in McComb to the late Robert G. and Roxie Singleterry Smith.
Ronald was of the Adventist faith, was a painter by trade and was great at his job. He was a mechanic to his neighbors and friends. He loved automobiles and going to car shows. He coached baseball when his son was young and was a huge fan of his daughters’ softball teams. He passed the time sitting in his swing and also visiting with his friends at Vine’s for breakfast and coffee. He loved to hunt. He loved to joke with folks. He would ask what the “G” stood for in his name. We know it stands for Glenn, but he would respond with “Great.” He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Annette Moak Smith, infant son, Thomas Ray Smith, a grandson Michael Garnett Jr., and one brother, Raymond Smith.
He is survived by one son, Paul G. Smith (Shannon); two daughters, Michele Ryals (Allen) and Roxanne Brumfield (Steve); four grandchildren, Sarah Ryals and her fiancé Alex Campise, Colton Smith (Allison), Rachel Ryals (Rustin Wilson) and Robert Brumfield; three step-grandchildren, Daniel Brumfield and his fiancé Krista, Logan Burges and Brooke Harper (Bruce); one great-granddaughter, Chloe Isabella Campise; four step-great-grandchildren, Aurora Brumfield, Iris Campise, Emilee Harper and Ava Harper; two aunts, Doris Smith Richardson and Irene Hampton; a sister-in-law, Rhoda Westbrook (Bill); special friend Dot Sellars and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Robert Brumfield, Jeff Smith, Logan Burges, Colton Smith, Jon Smith and Mervin Boyd.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Vine Brothers Coffee Club.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; and Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital, 2500 N. State St., Jackson, MS 39216.
