Ava Gray Honea, 3-month-old infant daughter of Tara Huff and Jonathan Honea of Clinton, La., met her Heavenly Father Oct. 12, 2019.
Newman Funeral Home of Centreville handled arrangements, which were private.
Ava was very loved and touched so many lives in her short stay here.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Gale Fleniken, and materal aunt, Jennifer Hughes.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by one brother, Briggs Honea; paternal grandfather, John Honea of Gloster; maternal grandparents, Jimmy and Lesa Whitehead of Centreville and Allen and Paula Huff of Gloster; one uncle, Douglas Whitehead; two aunts, Kristi Ravencraft and Emily Hughes; cousins, Taylor Ruch, Bre Swanson and Spencer Hughes; and godparents, Haylee Anderson and Michael and Jenna Watts.
Special thanks to Newman Funeral Home and Pastor Blaine Stafford. Our beautiful baby girl will be forever missed and never forgotten!
