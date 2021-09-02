Mark Dewayne Bridges, 37, of Tylertown departed this earthly life on Aug. 30, 2021, in Marrero, La.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at The Rock Community Bible Church with the Rev. Derick “DT” Thomas officiating and burial in the New Bethel Church Cemetery.
Mr. Bridges was born June 3, 1984, in Tylertown to Luther Bridges Sr. and the late Ellen Young-Bridges.
Mark joined New Bethel United Methodist Church at an early age and later in life joined The Rock Community Bible Church where he remained a member until his passing.
Mark obtained his Licensed Practical Nursing Degree in 2005 from Southwest Mississippi Community College in Summit. After receiving his license he served as a dedicated professional for over 13 years, and was well loved by many of the residents and patients in the community.
Mr. Bridges was preceded in death by his mother; two sisters, Lula Bridges and Annette Bridges; and grandparents, Georgine Peters and Willie Young and June and Beatrice Bridges.
He leaves to cherish his memories his father; two brothers, Billy Ray (Rona) Bridges and Luther (Wanda) Bridges Jr.; four sisters, Marie (William) Dexter, Diane Bridges, Patricia Bridges and Barbara (Donald) Baker; a special cousin, Cynthia Richardson; a godson, Zacarlas Andrews; a special nephew, William Bridges; three bonus sisters, Crystal Shields, Amy Smith and Laketha Hall; three aunts, Janie (Larry) Dillon, Willie Mae (Kenneth) Lee and Mae Helen (Percy) Mathney; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
