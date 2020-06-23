Frances W. Moak, 95, of Brookhaven, passed away on June 20, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
A private family visitation and service will be held at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Rev. Benjamin Everett will officiate, and burial will be in Moaks Creek Cemetery.
Frances was born Sept. 9, 1924, in Lincoln County to the late Alex and Courtney Louella Johnston Walters.
Frances was a homemaker and a member of the Moaks Creek Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed crocheting and flowers. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Lee Moak; one sister, Allie Mae Nettles and her husband James; one brother, Melvin Walters and his wife Betty Jean; one son-in-law, Bernard L. Westbrook Jr.
Survivors include two sons, A. Mike Moak and his wife Linda and James A. Moak and his wife Linda; two daughters, Barbara M. Westbrook and Debara Scherer and her husband Fredrick; four grandchildren, Travis, Justin, Stephanie and her husband Benjamin, Cassandra and her husband Gus; five great-grandchildren with numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Moaks Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
