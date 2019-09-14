Kathleen W. McEwen, 84, of Ridgeland passed away Sept. 11, 2019, in Ridgeland.
Visitation is 11 a.m. today until a memorial service at 1 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson.
Kathleen was born March 8, 1935, in McComb.
She was preceded in death by husband, Ray Jones McEwen; daughter, Joan McEwen; sisters, Willena Nelson and Dollie Malone; brothers, Raiford Whittington, Tommie Whittington, Joseph Moten Whittington II, Ottis Whittington and Frank Whittington.
Kathleen is survived by her three daughters, Diann Williams (Richard), Kathy Murphy (Mike) and Judy Horton (Prentice); a sister, Dorothy McCalip; two grandchildren, Jennifer Olier (Stephen) and Michael Murphy (Julie); four great-grandchildren, Addison Olier, Kendal Olier, Elijah Murphy, Madeline Murphy; numerous nieces and nephews.
