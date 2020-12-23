Mary Buchanan

Mary Carolyn Buchanan, 76, of Plano, Texas, died there Dec. 14, 2020.
Visitation is noon Monday until services at 1 p.m. at Young’s Funeral Home, Summit. The Rev. Shon Blackwell will officiate. Burial will be in Rocky Point Baptist Church Cemetery, Summit.
She was the daughter of David and Earnestine Thomas.
