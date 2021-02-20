Dr. David Scott Snow, 56, passed on from this life on Feb. 17, 2021.
Please respect the family’s privacy at this time. A private memorial will be held for his family at a later date.
Dr. Snow was born April 1, 1964, in Shreveport, La., to Robert and Loretta Snow.
Dr. Snow was homeschooled long before it became a popular idea. He then went on to Pearl River Community College, where he graduated with honors in 1990. He finished his undergraduate at the University of Southern Mississippi in 1993, where he received the Presidential Scholarship. In 1997, Dr. Snow graduated from Louisiana State University-Shreveport, where he earned his doctorate of medicine.
He completed his residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Family Medicine in 2000. During his residency, Dr. Snow traveled to Magnolia on his weekends and took calls at Beacham Memorial Hospital under the guidance of Dr. Harry Frye and Dr. Luke Lampton.
Upon his graduation, Dr. Snow and his family moved to Magnolia. Dr. Snow joined the Magnolia Clinic and Beacham Hospital in 2000 and practiced there until 2016. He later moved to Pinnacle Medicine Clinic with Dr. David Smith and then to Simply Well in Summit. He loved his patients, and they loved him. Many became good friends.
Dr. Snow loved the outdoors, river, camping, fishing and exploring the woods. He especially enjoyed artifact hunting. He amassed a large collection of arrowheads and pottery that he had gathered since childhood.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert L Snow, and brother, Shawn Snow.
Dr. Snow leaves behind his mother, Loretta Snow of Covington, La.; four children, Luke T. Snow of Magnolia, Callie L. Snow of Baton Rouge, Thaddeus R. Snow of Starkville and Amber R. Snow of McComb; a sister, Sherry (Virgil Ray) Magruder of Covington; a niece, Jennifer (AJ) Wozniak of Albany, La.; and a nephew, Virgil Ray Magruder Jr. of Baton Rouge.
