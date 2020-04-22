Mary Louise Brown, 79, of Liberty, died April 18, 2020, at Field Health System in Centreville.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Graveside services are noon Friday at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. George Coney officiating.
Ms. Brown was born Jan. 11, 1941, to David and Scottie Jean McKnight Brown.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Sonia L. Brown; one son-in-law, Alfred Conerly; five brothers, Louis, David, Raymond, Larry and Walter Brown; and one sister, Ophelia Brown.
She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Isaac (Victoria) Brown and Fredrick Brown; one daughter, Angela Brown Conerly; six grandchildren, Lorenzo, LaKeisha, Samuel, LaMonte, Mariah Brown and Densha O’Neal; three great-grandchildren, Trinity, Christopher and Madison; two sisters, Betty Beasley and Lucille (Cleophus) Winding; three brothers, Carl, Lester and Patrick Brown; one aunt, Mildred Hamilton; and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and dear friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.