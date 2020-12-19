McCoy “Mac” Gutter, 80, of Kent, Wash., and formerly of Summit, transitioned from this life on Nov. 15, 2020.
A memorial service was held Dec. 5, 2020, in Kent.
Mr. Gutter was the son of Ivey “Son” Gutter and Vater McGowan Gutter. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, A.C. Gutter.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Ora Gutter; two sisters, Evelyn Smith and Stella Johnson; one brother, Ivey Gutter Jr.; and sisters-in-law, Yvonne Gutter and Ernestine Gutter.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.