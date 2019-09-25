Danny Dillon, 72, of Smithdale, passed away Sept. 23, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation is 9 a.m. today until services at 11 at Mount Olive Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The Rev. Eric Moak will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is handling arrangements.
Mr. Dillon was born Dec. 3, 1946, in McComb to William M. Dillon and Christine Thornton Dillon.
He was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church and a Mason with the Auburn Lodge.
Danny loved woodworking and could make most anything. He was a talented painter. He enjoyed the time spent on his lawn mower cutting the grass at home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister-in-law, Charlotte Laird; and a brother-in-law, Randy Laird.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Hilda Laird Dillon of Smithdale; a son, Daniel Marcus Dillon Jr. of Smithdale; a daughter and son-in-law, Robin Dillon McDaniel and Allen of Hazelhurst; grandchildren, Cory Hughes, Grace Dillon, Ilene Pittman, Dorian Dillon, Jake McDaniel, Dru McDaniel and Maggie McDaniel; great-grandchildren, Paxton Pittman and Willow Pittman; a sister and brother-in-law, Paulette Dillon Bass and Marty of Summit; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gerry Laird, Shirley and Ed Zumbro, Margaret and Jerry Crane, Robert Laird and Doris Seale and Johnny; along with other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Carroll Smallwood, George Rushing, Pat Kelly, Ed Zumbro, Johnny Strain and Jerry Crane.
The family wishes to thank St. Luke Hospice, Juliette Culbert and Lexie Miller for the excellent care given to Danny during his illness.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.